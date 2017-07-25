Soccer

Watford and Hull City to Fight Over Outcast Liverpool Winger Lazar Markovic

90Min
an hour ago

​Watford and Hull City are continuing their battle to sign Liverpool's winger Lazar Markovic, amid the Reds' attempts to offload him ahead of the new season.

In a report by the ​Daily Mirror, the Merseyside club were reported to have put an £8m price tag on the Serbian international.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Selling Markovic for that price would result in a £13m loss on the 23-year-old, as he was purchased in 2014 for £21m. However, Klopp is reportedly well prepared to ditch Markovic, and is undeterred by the fact Liverpool will lose money on the once promising player.

Since his move to Anfield from Benfica, Markovic has struggled to impress. Despite occasional flashes of brilliance and the hype surrounding him, the attacker has continually been sent out on loan to various clubs including Fenerbache, Sporting CP and most recently, Hull.

Klopp did his best to drum up interest in Markovic by insisting: ”Lazar is a really good player, and I am sure there will be a club somewhere out there that needs him.”

It remains to be seen where he will be playing his football during the upcoming season, but considering Klopp's desire to get rid of him, even at a knockdown price, it is highly unlikely he will be wearing Liverpool colours during the upcoming campaign.

