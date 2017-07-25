Why Mamadou Sakho Should Be Given a Chance to Redeem Himself at Liverpool
Despite being left out of Jurgen Klopp's Premier League Asia Trophy squad, Mamadou Sakho remains at Melwood as a Liverpool player, recouping his fitness in a last attempt to fight his way back into the first team, or at least attract suitors.
Infamously, Sakho has not featured for the Liverpool first team since the 4-0 win over Everton in April 2016, after failing out of favour with Klopp following a failed drugs test scandal and behavioural issues. However, many fans still advocate for his return.
With Liverpool potentially bungled pursuit of Virgil van Dijk and admission that they are not looking at other targets, Klopp's hand may be forced and Sakho may have to be reintroduced in the upcoming season.
Following his loan move at Crystal Palace - which was cut short through injury - the France international has returned to Melwood, in high spirits and with hopes of redemption in red.
Time is often described as the best healer, and this could be the case for Klopp and Sakho's relationship - and the latter's reputation.
With a loan spell at Crystal Palace under his belt, Sakho has proved that, despite off the field issues, when it comes to match day, Liverpool already have a defender capable of dominating in the air and on the deck.
Phil Thompson Believes Liverpool Should Use Mamadou Sakho as a 'Bargaining Tool' for Virgil van Dijk https://t.co/BiR6tpU6dZ— 90min (@90min_Football) April 7, 2017
With Liverpool's defensive frailties demonstrated a multitude of times last season, the addition of another centre back must provide not only squad depth, but added quality. Lovren remains suspect to a mistake. There is no doubt that Van Dijk would add quality, but as proven this summer, selling within the league and strengthening the opposition comes with a hefty price tag.
With the Van Dijk deal dancing on a knife edge and Sakho looking motivated and almost back to full fitness, he could play a pivotal role once again for Liverpool. Sakho was an integral part of getting Liverpool to the Europa League final against Sevilla in 2016, and having demonstrated his qualities at Palace, he should be given another chance.