9 Ridiculous Things You Could Buy for £160m as Real Madrid Eye Deal for Monaco's Kylian Mbappe

​There are some ridiculous fees being thrown around for players these days, but €190m from Real Madrid for Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe seems particularly extortionate.

It seems like silly money for a player who had had just one exceptional season, even if his potential does seem endless.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

So what other silly, frivolous things could one person buy today if they had that kind of money?

1. 644,000,000 Freddo bars

We all like to moan about how our lovely frog-shaped chocolates have soared in price over the 10 years, but for the price of just one Kylian Mbappe you could have as many as your heart desires.

You have £161 million to spend. Would you rather buy...



🔁 for 644,000,000 Freddo bars

❤️ for 1 Kylian Mbappe pic.twitter.com/0HPJanb60r — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) July 25, 2017

You could literally live off Freddo bars. You may put on a few pounds, but it would definitely be worth it.

2. 80.5 Prime-era Michu's

Tragically, the Spaniard has had to retire at just 31 years of age after failing to shake off a problem on his right ankle.

Imagine a whole team full of the former Spain international. The creativity, the flair and the finishing would be off the scale.

3. 836 Trips to space with Virgin Galactic

Real Madrid could pay for most of their staff to take a leisurely trip into space with Virgin Galactic for the price of signing 18-year-old Mbappe.

"We choose to go to the moon in this decade & do the other things not because they are easy but because they are hard"@TheRealBuzz #Apollo11 pic.twitter.com/fJJeumE1XA — Virgin Galactic (@virgingalactic) July 20, 2017

If Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric took a ball up there they could show their sporting prowess is not just limited to this earth.

4. 704,840 PlayStation 4s

Most gamers would be in favour of Los Blancos ditching their attempts to sign Mbappe and instead fund the community with a legion of consoles.

More defined touches, tighter turns and explosive transitions. This is dribbling in #FIFA18. https://t.co/pBOUpJwDq3 pic.twitter.com/iFjfxykbte — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 23, 2017

With FIFA 18 out in September, Madrid could even throw in a few editions of the yearly release.

5. 658,430 Glastonbury tickets

Worthy Farm would have to expand its perimeter just a tad, but Glastonbury already takes in around 175,000 festival-goers a year and could fit in a few more stages.

Thanks for coming, and for making #Glastonbury2017 such a special one. Roll on #Glastonbury2019! pic.twitter.com/SY5SgddSKK — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) June 26, 2017

​​Everyone associated with Madrid could have a big get together in Somerset instead of forking out for Mbappe.

6. 110,420 Top notch iMacs

Who needs sharp finishing and excellent sprint speed need when you can have a load of computers capable of whizzing around at a hundred miles an hour?

Alexander Scheuber/GettyImages

Madrid have needed a system reboot ever since that darned cock up with a fax machine regarding David de Gea's proposed move to Bernabeu in 2015 and this investment could be part of the clean sweep.

7. Five Ferrari 250 GTOs





At an adjusted price of around £ 29.5m, the Ferrari 250 GTO is the most expensive car ever to be sold at an auction.

Ferrari 250 GTO California pic.twitter.com/iWJhX9qe9V — Son Autos Clásicos (@SonAutosClasico) July 15, 2017

Instead of snapping up Mbappe, Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez and four of his crew could cruise around Europe in the most stylish way possible.

8. 376 Premier League title-winning Riyad Mahrez's

He may have gone off the boil since his title-winning antics with Leicester during the 2015-16 season, but he only set the Foxes back £425,000 in 2014.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Even if you could only squeeze one quality season out of him, the investment would definitely be worth it.

9. 15,252,620 KFC Bargain Buckets





Instead of sitting back and watching Mbappe run circles around defenders in La Liga, Real's chiefs could instead sit back and fill their stomachs with chicken and fries.

Lunchtime is coming... pic.twitter.com/AXuKG3C0NC — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) July 3, 2017