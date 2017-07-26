Abramovich Made Incredibly Generous Financial Gesture During Euro 2016 Which Benefited 55 Children

Billionaire businessman and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich showed his generosity last year during the Euro 2016 tournament in France after he donated over £230m to Fulfilling Dreams, a charity that gives ill children the chance to travel the world. Abramovich was able to fund a trip for 55 youngsters to watch three games at last summer's tournament, as well as spend time at Euro Disney.





Ex-Chelsea boss Avram Grant is understood to be the one who introduced the charity to Abramovich, according to CNN reports. Gilad Salter, the founder of Fulfilling Dreams, said: " I couldn’t believe how generous he was. He sent us some money and said, ‘Thank you for doing something so special - it’s my honour to help you.

He's the largest donor of "Fulfilling Dreams" charity which sends kids suffering with serious illness to football matches across the world. — Champions of England (@CFC_BULLETIN) July 1, 2016

" I think what appealed to Mr. Abramovich was the fact that this was a charity run by volunteers, with nobody benefiting financially," continued avid Manchester United fan Slater. " We had a meeting with all the kids going on the trip and we sent him an email with some photos. He’s really interested in what we’re doing and wants to help."





A spokesperson for the Chelsea owner also commented on his work with Charities: " He is generous with a lot of worthy causes, many of which are focused on helping children.





" Fulfilling Dreams fits that profile, providing a wonderful service to some very special kids and helping them to live out their dreams of being able to travel to major football tournaments."

This was a fantastic initiative from Abramovich and his continued work with charities is amazing to see. Modern day football is so often about the rich getting richer, however, Abramovich has done his part in dispelling that claim.