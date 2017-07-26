Abramovich Made Incredibly Generous Financial Gesture During Euro 2016 Which Benefited 55 Children
Billionaire businessman and Chelsea owner Roman
He's the largest donor of "Fulfilling Dreams" charity which sends kids suffering with serious illness to football matches across the world.— Champions of England (@CFC_BULLETIN) July 1, 2016
"
This was a fantastic initiative from Abramovich and his continued work with charities is amazing to see. Modern day football is so often about the rich getting richer, however, Abramovich has done his part in dispelling that claim.