Brighton, Huddersfield & Watford Targeting Loan Move for West Ham Striker Ashley Fletcher

​Brighton, Huddersfield and Watford are all interested in signing West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher on loan, ​Sky Sports have reported.

A number of sides in the Championship are also believed to be interested in acquiring the services of the 21-year-old.

Fletcher signed for the Hammers following the expiry of his contract at Manchester United last summer.

The youngster made 20 appearances in all competitions last season, 17 of which came as a substitute.

And he is expected to find his chances of starting limited further by the arrival of former United striker Javier Hernandez.

That has led to the option of a loan move, although Fletcher does still have the option of staying at West Ham to fight for his place.

Fletcher only last month expressed his hope of establishing himself next season in a similar vein to Marcus Rashford at United.

“I look at Marcus Rashford, for example, who has taken his chance and stayed in the team and he’s probably now one of the best strikers in England," Fletcher said, quoted by ​the Evening Standard. "The same can be said for Harry Kane as well.

“There aren’t many young English strikers playing in the Premier League, so hopefully this season I can get even more game-time, as my ambitions are to play and do well for this massive club.

“Last season was a learning year for me, so I’ve been away and worked on getting fitter and stronger over the summer as I want to come back firing in pre-season.”