Soccer

Brighton, Huddersfield & Watford Targeting Loan Move for West Ham Striker Ashley Fletcher

90Min
2 hours ago

​Brighton, Huddersfield and Watford are all interested in signing West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher on loan, ​Sky Sports have reported.

A number of sides in the Championship are also believed to be interested in acquiring the services of the 21-year-old.

Fletcher signed for the Hammers following the expiry of his contract at Manchester United last summer.

The youngster made 20 appearances in all competitions last season, 17 of which came as a substitute.

And he is expected to find his chances of starting limited further by the arrival of former United striker Javier Hernandez.

That has led to the option of a loan move, although Fletcher does still have the option of staying at West Ham to fight for his place.

Fletcher only last month expressed his hope of establishing himself next season in a similar vein to Marcus Rashford at United.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

“I look at Marcus Rashford, for example, who has taken his chance and stayed in the team and he’s probably now one of the best strikers in England," Fletcher said, quoted by ​the Evening Standard. "The same can be said for Harry Kane as well.

“There aren’t many young English strikers playing in the Premier League, so hopefully this season I can get even more game-time, as my ambitions are to play and do well for this massive club.

“Last season was a learning year for me, so I’ve been away and worked on getting fitter and stronger over the summer as I want to come back firing in pre-season.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters