Soccer

Celtic Manager Rodgers Relaxed About Star-Man's Links to Chelsea, Arsenal and Marseilles

90Min
an hour ago

​Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has spoken out regarding his star striker Moussa Dembele's supposed links to some of Europe's top clubs.

In a press conference reported by the Evening Standard, the former Liverpool boss said he was relaxed regarding the transfer rumours relating to his top goalscorer.

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea have both been tracking the 21-year-old for some time, whereas West Ham's £20m bid was rejected in January earlier this year.

It has since been reported that Ligue 1 giants Marseilles are also keen to purchase Dembele, and while Rodgers admitted that he could leave Celtic in the future, there is no immediate likelihood of a departure by the youngster from the club.

"I counted the other day, Moussa has been linked with 10 clubs," said Rodgers.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"It was Marseille the other day, I saw Arsenal the other week, there was Paris Saint-Germain, there was Chelsea so there is nothing in it from our perspective. I felt if he progressed the way we thought he'd progress and if he wanted to move any time it would be after the second year.


"There is no rush from Moussa's perspective. He is a player that we really want to keep and if anything (offer) did come in we would assess it."

Dembele scored 32 goals across 48 games in all competitions for Celtic last summer after the Scottish champions secured his signature following the expiration of his contract at Craven Cottage.

