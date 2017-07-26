Soccer

Chelsea Midfielder N'Golo Kante Criticised on Twitter After His Performance in Bayern Munich Defeat

90Min
an hour ago

​Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante was heavily criticised on Twitter following his performance in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in Singapore.

Last season's PFA Premier League Player of the Season and midfield partner Cesc Fabregas struggled to establish any control on the game, particularly in a first half in which the Blues found themselves 3-0 down.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

And despite his unerringly consistent displays in a Chelsea shirt last season, some have already started to doubt his capability of playing in the Champions League next season.

Here are some of the most condemning comments on Kante's performance on Twitter following the defeat.

​​Kante's performance has led some to doubt over the use of the Frenchman alongside Fabregas in a midfield two.

Fabregas played in a deeper role which left Kante at times as a lone figure, chasing shadows in midfield as Bayern controlled the game.

New signing Tiemoue Bakayoko could add a different, more physical element to Chelsea's midfield, and seems more likely to play alongside Kante in future.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

And after the game Kante admitted that he and his teammates were not at the required standard.


"It was a good game. We played against a good team. We tried to give our best but they played very well. They scored early in the game," he told ​Goal. "So it was a little bit difficult after 3-0 but we reacted very well and finished with 3-2.

"The second half was a little bit better from our side. We got a difficult start but I enjoyed it as it was good atmosphere. It’s just a game. We all had to enjoy it and work on our fitness and get some things in the squad."

