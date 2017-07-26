Soccer

Chelsea Targets Talented Everton Youngster After Conte Receives Financial Backing

0:49 | Planet Futbol
Wayne Rooney rejoins Everton after 13 years at Manchester United
90Min
2 hours ago

Talented Everton youngster Tom Davies lit up the Premier League at times last season, and now it appears that the midfielder has caught the attention of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

According to the Sun, Conte has received the backing of the board and has been provided with £140m to spend on reinforcements for the season ahead, and it is now believed Chelsea could be lining up a move for the Everton midfielder.

Davies impressed last season with his great work-rate, dribbling, and ability to score goals on the big occasions. The youngster broke into the squad under Roberto Martinez, and bagged his first goal for Everton in January during their 4-0 victory over Manchester City.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It is thought that a deal for the Everton academy graduate will be hard to pull off due his loyalty and deep family connections to the club. The midfielder's uncle Alan Whittle played for the Toffees during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Antonio Conte has a selection of high profile targets that consist of Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, Saints center-back Virgil van Dijk, Internazionale winger Antonio Candreva and Swansea frontman Fernando Llorente. 

The Chelsea boss will hope to add to his squad in preparation for an attempt to retain the Premier League title, while also competing in the UEFA Champions League, the competition that the Blues were absent from last season. 

Chelsea have already signed Roma defender Antonio Rudiger earlier on in the window, and recently added Alvaro Morata to their ranks. A deal was struck for Morata after the London club missed out on a high profile move for former Chelsea youth prospect Romelu Lukaku, who decided to join Manchester United instead for a £75m fee. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters