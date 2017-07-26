Talented Everton youngster Tom Davies lit up the Premier League at times last season, and now it appears that the midfielder has caught the attention of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

According to the Sun, Conte has received the backing of the board and has been provided with £140m to spend on reinforcements for the season ahead, and it is now believed Chelsea could be lining up a move for the Everton midfielder.

Davies impressed last season with his great work-rate, dribbling, and ability to score goals on the big occasions. The youngster broke into the squad under Roberto Martinez, and bagged his first goal for Everton in January during their 4-0 victory over Manchester City.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

It is thought that a deal for the Everton academy graduate will be hard to pull off due his loyalty and deep family connections to the club. The midfielder's uncle Alan Whittle played for the Toffees during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Antonio Conte has a selection of high profile targets that consist of Juventus full-back Alex Sandro, Saints center-back Virgil van Dijk, Internazionale winger Antonio Candreva and Swansea frontman Fernando Llorente.



The Chelsea boss will hope to add to his squad in preparation for an attempt to retain the Premier League title, while also competing in the UEFA Champions League, the competition that the Blues were absent from last season.

Chelsea have already signed Roma defender Antonio Rudiger earlier on in the window, and recently added Alvaro Morata to their ranks. A deal was struck for Morata after the London club missed out on a high profile move for former Chelsea youth prospect Romelu Lukaku, who decided to join Manchester United instead for a £75m fee.