'Excited' Chicharito Relishing Prospect of Opening Day Visit to Old Trafford With Hammers

New West Ham striker Javier Hernández can't wait to begin his West Ham career back at the ground he spent five years at - the former Guadalajara striker moved to Manchester United in 2010 and went on to score 59 goals in 158 games for the club.

Spending a season on loan with Real Madrid before a permanent transfer to the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, Hernández has said he is glad to be back in "the best league in the world" after completing a £16m move to London Stadium, according to ​Sky Sports .

I am thrilled to announcing the signing of Mexico striker Javier Hernandez for a fee of £16m on a three-year deal. Welcome Chicharito. dg pic.twitter.com/8y79ovnNME — David Gold (@davidgold) July 24, 2017

​​ "I think I will be a little bit more excited than my team-mates to be back at Old Trafford," Chicharito said. "To start the season with my new team there is important and I will be happy to be there.





"I was desperate to come back to the best league in the world. It will help me a lot to improve as a player and person. We want to fight to aim for the Europa competitions.

"Slaven Bilic was a massive part of why I joined. Since I joined Bayer Leverkusen he wanted me, he spoke with me. He did everything he could to bring me here but couldn't for a lot of reasons and now I am here I want to repay him."

West Ham signing Javier Hernández is superb business. Guarantees you goals in the Premier League. Will be good to see him back in England. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 20, 2017

Mexico's all time record goal scorer was a fan favourite during his time the Premier League. His goal scoring form hasn't diminished with age either, scoring 28 goals in 54 Bundesliga games over the last two seasons.

"My aim is to give my best, to try to give back all the confidence and support from my manager and the board, and help my team get as far as we can this season," the 29-year-old added. "Y ou can see in this window they've spent very well on good players because we want to be better compared to the last season."