'Excited' Chicharito Relishing Prospect of Opening Day Visit to Old Trafford With Hammers
New West Ham striker
Spending a season on loan with Real Madrid
I am thrilled to announcing the signing of Mexico striker Javier Hernandez for a fee of £16m on a three-year deal. Welcome Chicharito. dg pic.twitter.com/8y79ovnNME— David Gold (@davidgold) July 24, 2017
"I was desperate to come back to the best league in the world. It will help me a lot to improve as a player and person. We want to fight to aim for the Europa competitions.
"Slaven Bilic was a massive part of why I joined. Since I joined Bayer Leverkusen he wanted me, he spoke with me. He did everything he could to bring me here but couldn't for a lot of reasons and now I am here I want to repay him."
West Ham signing Javier Hernández is superb business. Guarantees you goals in the Premier League. Will be good to see him back in England.— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) July 20, 2017
Mexico's all time record goal scorer was a fan favourite during his time the Premier League. His goal scoring form hasn't diminished with age either, scoring 28 goals in 54 Bundesliga games over the last two seasons.
"My aim is to give my best, to try to give back all the confidence and support from my manager and the board, and help my team get as far as we can this season," the 29-year-old added. "Y
West Ham travel to Old Trafford on Sunday, August 13 for the clubs opening fixture of the 2017/18 Premier League campaign. The league campaign kicks off fully two days prior to