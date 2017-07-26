Golazo! 12 of the Best Strikes From This Summer's Pre-Season Friendlies

​Pre-season fixtures are about getting back to match fitness, sneaking a peek at new signings and scaling the globe for marketing opportunities. However, amidst all the (un)competitive nature of the weeks leading up to the start of the season, a number of incredible goals have been scored.

With some of the world's biggest sides on show and their most dazzling stars always keen to impress, here are 12 of the best goals from this summer's pre-season friendlies...

1. Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen with an absolute worldie against PSG last night 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/0RMbB2ZKKr — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) July 23, 2017

​​Match: PSG 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs took on Ligue 1 giants PSG at Orlando's Camping World Stadium in the International Champions Cup and Danish playmaker drew his side level with a rocket of a shot from way outside the area.

2. Hakan Calhanoglu

Milan build-up play from one end to the other vs. Bayern, finished by Calhanoglu ⚫️🔴 (via byhoskyy on Reddit) pic.twitter.com/LvACm5dhE6 — Alex McGovern (@amcgovern25) July 24, 2017

Match: Bayern Munich 0-4 AC Milan

With their new signings firing on all cylinders, I Rossoneri took apart Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich in China and the pick of their four goals was the fourth; which came courtesy of Hakan Calhanoglu, who finished a wonderful team goal.

3. Neymar

Neymar toys with Juve's defense pic.twitter.com/lwItJfqiaB — Serie A English (@SerieA_English) July 22, 2017

Match: Juventus 1-2 Barcelona

Neymar scored a brace as Barcelona took revenge on their Champions League quarter-finals conquerors from last season and the Brazilian, linked heavily with a move to PSG, showed exactly why he could become the world's most expensive player with an outrageous solo goal.

4. Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi with the goal of pre-season already. It's a thing of beauty. pic.twitter.com/l6rSs3hpkD — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 19, 2017

Match: Bayern Munich 1-1 Arsenal (Arsenal won 3-2 on penalties)

Starting the move himself by dispossessing Bayern's Renato Sanches deep inside his own half, Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi drove almost the full length of the pitch before connecting with Mesut Ozil's cross to take the game into a penalty shootout.

5. Jeison Murillo

Match: Schalke 1-1 Inter Milan

Yet another Golazo from the International Champions Cup when Schalke took on Inter Milan at the Changzhou Olympic Sports Center. The Serie A side could only muster a draw but the equaliser was a special strike indeed. Reminder: Jeison Murillo is a centre-back.

6. Vlad Chiriches

Chiriches unbelievable goal for Napoli pic.twitter.com/JOQ3rSCt11 — Andrew Fitzpatrick (@FITZaholic5) July 16, 2017

Match: Trento 0-7 Napoli

Speaking of defenders scoring absolute worldies, Napoli's Vlad Chiriches hit the back of the net from inside his own half as the Serie A giants took on minnows Trento. The ex-Spurs flop looked overjoyed as his teammates celebrated in what was a routine win.

7. Philippe Coutinho

Match: Liverpool 2-1 Leicester City

Philippe Coutinho had already delivered an audacious assist to Mohamed Salah for the Reds' opener in their Premier League Asia Trophy final win over Leicester City, but he made sure to grab the winner too, in spectacular fashion.

8. Wayne Rooney

Match: Gor Mahia 1-2 Everton

Just 34 minutes into his second Everton debut Wayne Rooney produced the goods with a long-range screamer as the Toffees disposed of Gor Mahia as part of their pre-season travels to Tanzania.

9. Thomas Muller

What a goal from Thomas Muller to put Bayern 3-0 up against Chelsea in under 30 minutes. Wow pic.twitter.com/PP355wzyqK — Big Nothing (@BigNothingPod) July 25, 2017

Match: Chelsea 2-3 Bayern Munich

Bayern raced into a 3-0 lead inside the first half of the International Champions Cup fixture with Chelsea and Thomas Muller's second of the night was especially impressive, as the Blues' defence backed off the German international.

10. Michy Batshuayi

This Michy Batshuayi goal versus Arsenal today 😍



Marcos Alonso sending Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for chips 😂pic.twitter.com/dFZLEzLDA9 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) July 22, 2017

Match: Chelsea 3-0 Arsenal

Marcos Alonso deserves as much credit as Batshuayi for the goal, following his great work down the left, but it was the Belgian striker who finished the move, utilising his 'weaker' left foot to fire past Emiliano Martinez.

11. Philip Heise

Match: Stuttgart 1-2 Dynamo Dresden

Dynamo Dresden left-back Philip Heise left Stuttgart to sign for the 2.Bundesliga side in January and six months later he was scoring a phenomenal lob past his former side, as the teams squared off in pre-season.

12. Toby Alderweireld

⚽️💨💨💨 | Toby Alderweireld with a cracking effort from outside the area last night as Spurs beat PSG 2-4. 🔥#FPLDraft pic.twitter.com/HREmVVRlih — Draft ⚽ (@draftdotco) July 23, 2017

Match: PSG 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur

This list was started with a Tottenham Hotspur screamer against PSG and it will end that way too. Belgian defender Toby Alderweireld showcased his goalscoring ability with this fine strike to put Spurs into the lead.