Hugo Lloris Warns Spurs Teammate to Sort Out Club Future or Miss Out on World Cup

Hugo Lloris has called his Spurs teammate Moussa Sissoko 'important' to the France national team, but warned him that he must sort out his future at Tottenham, or he will lose his place at the World Cup next year.

The former Newcastle United man, who signed for Spurs in a £30m deal last summer, has struggled to impress at White Hart Lane, featuring in 25 Premier League games last season but starting just eight.

According to the Sun, Turkish side Trabzonspor are reportedly interested in signing the midfielder but Spurs are aware that they would be forced to take a hit financially, if they were to get rid of Sissoko.

Moussa SIssoko was told he wasn't going on Spurs US tour due to "elevated levels of oxygen in a muscle"



Polite way of saying "You're crap". pic.twitter.com/1Umxqjsph3 — Coral (@Coral) July 21, 2017

Despite angering Mauricio Pochettino with comments claiming he was unhappy with his lack of game time, the 27-year-old is still apparently part of his manager's plans, although he hasn't travelled with the rest of the squad as par of the club's US tour.

Lloris, who captains both Spurs and France, claimed that Sissoko needs more game time in 2017/18 and that the current uncertainty has to be sorted out quickly.

He said: "Moussa is important for the French national team. He needs to play more than last season. But then it's a question of choices.

"It's not an easy situation for him, for the team and for the manager. Obviously the manager would prefer to have him in the squad and on our USA tour but he can't be here.

"Last season was a bit frustrating for him and he's got a lot to prove, but Moussa is strong in his mind."

Sissoko has been a regular fixture in the France team despite mixed domestic form over the last few seasons and has 52 caps to his name, and impressed as Les Bleus reached the final of Euro 2016.