Italian Reports Claim Juventus Have Made Approach for Highly-Coveted Schalke Starlet
Juventus have approached Schalke 04 over the availability of promising 22-year-old midfielder Leon Goretzka.
Goretzka impressed for the young German side at this summer's Confederations Cup scoring twice, as his side eased their way to the trophy.
According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese (via Football Italia) important developments over the deal are expected to be carried over
Goretzka joined the Bundesliga side from VFL Bochum in 2013 for a small £2.9m and any potential transfer to the Old Lady is looking to be at a price of around £22m.
An impressive last campaign for Schalke where he contributed eight goals and six assists in 41 games for his side led to major interest from across Europe in the exciting playmaker, with Vincen