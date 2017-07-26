Soccer

Italian Reports Claim Juventus Have Made Approach for Highly-Coveted Schalke Starlet

90Min
25 minutes ago

​Juventus have approached Schalke 04 over the availability of promising 22-year-old midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka impressed for the young German side at this summer's Confederations Cup scoring twice, as his side eased their way to the trophy.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese (via Football Italia) important developments over the deal are expected to be carried over the next couple of days, and Schalke may be reluctantly forced to sell with the midfielder's contract set to expire next June.

Goretzka joined the Bundesliga side from VFL Bochum in 2013 for a small £2.9m and any potential transfer to the Old Lady is looking to be at a price of around £22m.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

An impressive last campaign for Schalke where he contributed eight goals and six assists in 41 games for his side led to major interest from across Europe in the exciting playmaker, with Vincenzo Montella's big spending AC Milan and Premier League Tottenham Hotspur also rumoured to have shown an interest.


Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is keen to bolster his squad as they search for their first Champions League title since 1995 and he would love to add the German to ranks to join fellow new signings Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Bernardeschi move to the Juventus Stadium.

With the offer of Champions League football from Juve and consistent silverware that may well be enough to persuade Goretzka to swap the blue of Schalke for the famous black and white stripes of the Serie A holders, but with competition for places and other interested suitors, so far nothing is set in stone.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters