Italian Reports Claim Juventus Have Made Approach for Highly-Coveted Schalke Starlet

​Juventus have approached Schalke 04 over the availability of promising 22-year-old midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Goretzka impressed for the young German side at this summer's Confederations Cup scoring twice, as his side eased their way to the trophy.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

According to Italian journalist Giovanni Albanese (via Football Italia) important developments over the deal are expected to be carried over the next couple of days, and Schalke may be reluctantly forced to sell with the midfielder's contract set to expire next June.

Goretzka joined the Bundesliga side from VFL Bochum in 2013 for a small £2.9m and any potential transfer to the Old Lady is looking to be at a price of around £22m.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

An impressive last campaign for Schalke where he contributed eight goals and six assists in 41 games for his side led to major interest from across Europe in the exciting playmaker, with Vincen zo Montella's big spending AC Milan and Premier League Tottenham Hotspur also rumoured to have shown an interest.





Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri is keen to bolster his squad as they search for their first Champions League title since 1995 and he would love to add the German to ranks to join fellow new signings Wojciech Szczesny and Federico Bernardeschi move to the Juventus Stadium.