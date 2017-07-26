Soccer

Javier Mascherano Says He Expects Neymar to Stay at Barcelona Amid Rumours of PSG Move

90Min
40 minutes ago

​Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano has expressed his belief that Neymar will stay at the club amid speculation linking the Brazilian forward with a big money move to PSG.

Neymar is believed to be weighing up an offer from the Ligue 1 club, who are prepared to smash the transfer record and pay his €222m release clause.

But Mascherano has insisted there is a "feeling" at Barcelona that the 25-year-old will not leave this summer.

"The feeling is that Neymar will stay because he's so important to us all on a footballing and personal level," the Argentine defender told a press conference on Tuesday, quoted by ​Barcelona's official Twitter account.

"It's a personal decision for Ney. We've all had a little chat with him, including Leo, because it's the group's desire that Ney stays with us."


Mascherano claimed last week that he had seen no adverse affect in Neymar's training and pre-season performance amongst the rumours.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"No, no [he's not been affected by the reports]," he told ​ESPN. "Neymar is accustomed to the pressure and people talking. There's always going to be rumours and news around him.

"He is young and I hope he's here with Barcelona for many more years. He is a really important player for the club. Because of his age, he's the future of the club and we hope that we can keep on counting on him.

"I see him really happy here, really happy. [Barca] are a club that have made it possible for him to perform at his best. But after that, each person has to make their own decisions."

