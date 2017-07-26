Soccer

Liverpool, Chelsea to Challenge Tottenham in the Race for Hoffenheim's Jeremy Toljan

0:49 | Planet Futbol
Wayne Rooney rejoins Everton after 13 years at Manchester United
90Min
an hour ago

Tottenham's hunt for 22-year-old Jeremy Toljan could be about to become a lot more competitive, with Liverpool and Chelsea entering the race for his signature. 

The Stuttgart-born defender was an important part of TSG Hoffenheim's incredible season last year, reaching the Champions League qualifying stage for the first time in the club's history after a fourth place finish in the Bundesliga.

Toljan was kept out of action for a small part of last season with a cracked tendon, however, 21 appearances in all competitions kept him at the forefront of Julian Nagelsmann's side. Naturally a left-back by trade, Toljan was deployed as a left-midfielder and a right-midfielder last season, retaining a lot of defensive duties in Nagelsmann's unorthodox 3-5-2 formation.

Toljan jumped to the top of Mauricio Pochettino's transfer targets following the £50m sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, according to the Express

Although Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier is seen as a good enough replacement for the Lillywhites, Toljan would add a great amount of depth and versatility to a Spurs side who will be spending their busy 2017/18 schedule at Wembley.

Hoffenheim's director of football Alexander Rosen confirmed that should Spurs move for Toljan, it will be an offer hard for the 22-year-old defender to turn down.

"If Tottenham come in and offer to treble Toljan's salary, you cannot say: 'London is an unattractive city or Tottenham are a bad club'. This is all very positive, and then young people think about it," he admitted

Antonio Conte and Jürgen Klopp are also monitoring the young defender, whose current contract in Baden-Württemberg expires next summer. Toljan, who won the Under-21 European Championships with Germany, is one of his country's most prosing full backs, along with Bayer Leverkusen youngster Benjamin Henrichs.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters