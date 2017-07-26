Tottenham's hunt for 22-year-old Jeremy Toljan could be about to become a lot more competitive, with Liverpool and Chelsea entering the race for his signature.

The Stuttgart-born defender was an important part of TSG Hoffenheim's incredible season last year, reaching the Champions League qualifying stage for the first time in the club's history after a fourth place finish in the Bundesliga.

Toljan was kept out of action for a small part of last season with a cracked tendon, however, 21 appearances in all competitions kept him at the forefront of J ulian Nagelsmann's side. Naturally a left-back by trade, Toljan was deployed as a left-midfielder and a right-midfielder last season, retaining a lot of defensive duties in Nagelsmann's unorthodox 3-5-2 formation.

Toljan jumped to the top of Mauricio Pochettino's transfer targets following the £50m sale of Kyle Walker to Manchester City, according to the Express .

Although Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier is seen as a good enough replacement for the Lillywhites, Toljan would add a great amount of depth and versatility to a Spurs side who will be spending their busy 2017/18 schedule at Wembley.

Hoffenheim's director of football Alexander Rosen confirmed that should Spurs move for Toljan, it will be an offer hard for the 22-year-old defender to turn down.

"If Tottenham come in and offer to treble Toljan's salary, you cannot say: 'London is an unattractive city or Tottenham are a bad club'. This is all very positive, and then young people think about it," he admitted