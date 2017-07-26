Liverpool, Chelsea to Challenge Tottenham in the Race for Hoffenheim's Jeremy Toljan
Tottenham's hunt for 22-year-old Jeremy Toljan could be about to become a lot more competitive, with Liverpool and Chelsea entering the race for his signature.
The Stuttgart-born defender was an important part of TSG Hoffenheim's incredible season last year, reaching the Champions League qualifying stage for the first time in the club's history after a fourth place finish in the Bundesliga.
Toljan was kept out of action for a small part of last season with a cracked tendon, however, 21 appearances in all competitions kept him at the forefront of J
Hoffenheim's director of football Alex Rosen has confirmed Tottenham's interest in signing Jeremy Toljan. #THFC pic.twitter.com/eQPwNUIu55— Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) July 25, 2017
Toljan jumped to the top of
"If Tottenham come in and offer to treble Toljan's salary, you cannot say: 'London is an unattractive city or Tottenham are a bad club'. This is all very positive, and then young people think about it," he admitted
Antonio Conte and