Soccer

Liverpool Flop in Talks With Fiorentina as His Time at Anfield Looks to Be Over

90Min
an hour ago

​Liverpool's Lazar Markovic looks set to leave the club after being left out of Jurgen Klopp's 30-man squad for their pre-season preparations in Germany, and has held talks with Serie A side Fiorentina over a permanent move away from Anfield. 

As reported by ​Goal, Liverpool are looking for £16m for the Serbian winger's services, having spent a reported £19.8m on him themselves when they signed the 23-year-old from Benfica in 2014. Fiorentina are rumoured to have been pursuing the winger during the summer and winter transfer windows of last year, and look set to make their interest concrete this time around.

​​Liverpool have also entertained enquiries from Leicester and Watford, the latter managed by former Hull boss Marco Silva, who Markovic spent the second half of last season under as the Tigers suffered relegation to the Championship. 

Silva is reported to be interested in a reunion with Markovic, although it remains to be seen whether the Hornets will shell out £16m for a player who has done little to prove himself at Anfield and further loan spells away at Fenerbache and Sporting Lisbon. 

What does look certain, however, is that Markovic's time at Liverpool is over as Klopp has openly stated his intention to negotiate the sale of the Serb with any interested parties.

Lucas Leiva, Kevin Stewart, Andre Wisdom, Alex Manninger, Jack Dunn and Ryan Fulton have all been shown the door at Anfield this summer as Klopp exoduses his fringe players, and Markovic looks all but certain to join them.

