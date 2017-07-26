Liverpool Tipped to Complete Protracted Virgil Van Dijk Deal by End of Window

​Liverpool's chances of landing key transfer target Virgil Van Dijk may have received a boost with the news he could be a Reds player by the end of the window.

Sky Sports journalist Kavek Solkehol took to his Twitter account to claim that a source close to the Southampton captain had made the allegation, as the controversial saga runs on and on.

Solhekol also suggested that Liverpool have not made any moves to try and persuade the Saints to sell their prized asset after the controversy over their illegal approach for Van Dijk.

Source close to Virgil Van Dijk expects him to be Liverpool player by end of window. No suggestion LFC have done anything since apology — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) July 25, 2017

Van Dijk is currently training on his own at Southampton's training camp after he was left out fo travelling party for the club's pre-season trip to France to continue preparations ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

Southampton are remaining steadfast in their desire to retain Van Dijk's services beyond this summer, but the centre-back is adamant that he wants out of St.Mary's Stadium and doesn't want to be held against his own will.

The Dutch international is aware of Liverpool's overtures and is desperate to complete a move up north, but any likelihood of a transfer to Anfield had looked dead and buried following the Red's tapping up of the ex-Celtic star.

@VirgilvDijk What happened to make you change your mind? Klopps £s. I know you won't answer but heyho I'm only a #saintsfc fan afterall. pic.twitter.com/tl8h4ntipZ — Saints Mike (@Mike7167) July 26, 2017

Southampton had threatened to report Liverpool to the FA over their illegal talks with Van Dijk's representatives - a warning that forced Jurgen Klopp's side to confirm that they were no longer interested in the 26-year-old.

However, rumours still abound that Liverpool have not completely ended their interest in Van Dijk, and still want to entice the £60m-rated defender to Merseyside if they can.

Saints boss Manuel Pellegrino has admitted that Van Dijk's head is not in the right place as speculation continues to mount over his future and, if push comes to shove, the Spaniard would likely want Van Dijk sold as soon as possible to be able to bring in replacements for the towering centre-half.

