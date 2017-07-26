Soccer

On-Loan James Rodriguez Says Bayern Munich Could Be 'Even Bigger' Than Real Madrid

90Min
25 minutes ago

​James Rodriguez has claimed that Bayern Munich could be "even bigger" than Real Madrid after joining the Bundesliga champions on a two-year loan deal earlier this month.

The 26-year-old midfielder struggled to establish himself at the Bernabeu following his big money move from Monaco in 2014, and has the option of a permanent transfer to Bayern in 2019.


And Rodriguez has insisted upon his arrival that Bayern are just as reputable a club as Los Blancos, with an equally talented squad.

"Bayern Munich is just as big a club as Real Madrid, if not even bigger," he told ​Bild. "I always had a lot of respect for Bayern but when I was mulling over the move to Munich, I looked at the squad and thought: 'There's just as many stars here as at Real and the quality is exactly the same.'"

Asked about his knowledge of the club's history, Rodriguez said: "Above all I remember Oliver Kahn -- one of the biggest personalities in world football.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

"He always represented FC Bayern's never-say-die mentality. Oliver Kahn has a very strong character and he always wanted to win, something I connect to this club. Many players have become legends in Munich."

Rodriguez has credited coach Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he played under at Real Madrid, as a major factor in his decision to join Bayern:

"We haven't worked together the past couple of years but we always stayed in touch," he said. "That helped me a great deal and I missed the 'Mister' as a coach. We have a super relationship, it's fun to work with Carlo and I'm pleased that we are reunited again."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters