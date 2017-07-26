On-Loan James Rodriguez Says Bayern Munich Could Be 'Even Bigger' Than Real Madrid
James Rodriguez has claimed that Bayern Munich could be "even bigger" than Real Madrid after joining the Bundesliga champions on a two-year loan deal earlier this month.
The 26-year-old midfielder struggled to establish himself at the Bernabeu following his big money move from Monaco in 2014, and has the option of
"Bayern Munich is just as big a club as Real Madrid, if not even bigger," he told Bild. "I always had a lot of respect for Bayern but when I was mulling over the move to Munich, I looked at the squad and thought: 'There's just as many stars here as at Real and the quality is exactly the same.'"
Asked about his knowledge of the club's history, Rodriguez said:
"He always represented FC Bayern's never-say-die mentality. Oliver Kahn has a very strong character and he always wanted to win, something I connect to this club. Many players have become legends in Munich."
Rodriguez has credited coach Carlo Ancelotti, with whom he played under at Real Madrid, as a major factor in his decision to join Bayern:
"We haven't worked together the past couple of years but we always stayed in touch," he said. "That helped me a great deal and I missed the 'Mister' as a coach. We have a super relationship, it's fun to work with Carlo and I'm pleased that we are reunited again."