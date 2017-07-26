Middlesbrough Join Race to Sign West Ham Youngster Amid Garry Monk's Rebuilding Job

​Garry Monk's Middlesbrough have entered the race to sign West Ham United's young striker Ashley Fletcher, as the former Swansea boss attempts to rebuild the club.

According to the ​Daily Mirror, Boro want the 21-year-old on a permanent deal and are willing to offer up to £7m in the hope that will give them the edge in the competition for his signature.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The desire to sign Fletcher on a permanent basis is in contrast to the other clubs attempting to acquire his services. Watford, Brighton and Huddersfield are also interested but only want to take the youngster on loan for the time being.

Relegated Middlesbrough have already spent big to bolster their attack this season, splashing out around £24m to bring in both Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga, amid Monk's attempts to re-establish his team as promotion contenders.

As Fletcher's first-team prospects at the London Stadium diminish, due to the recent arrival of the £16m Javier Hernandez, it would be no surprise if he were to depart the club this summer in search of better opportunities.