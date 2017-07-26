Soccer

Middlesbrough Join Race to Sign West Ham Youngster Amid Garry Monk's Rebuilding Job

90Min
40 minutes ago

​Garry Monk's Middlesbrough have entered the race to sign West Ham United's young striker Ashley Fletcher, as the former Swansea boss attempts to rebuild the club.

According to the ​Daily Mirror, Boro want the 21-year-old on a permanent deal and are willing to offer up to £7m in the hope that will give them the edge in the competition for his signature.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

The desire to sign Fletcher on a permanent basis is in contrast to the other clubs attempting to acquire his services. Watford, Brighton and Huddersfield are also interested but only want to take the youngster on loan for the time being.

Relegated Middlesbrough have already spent big to bolster their attack this season, splashing out around £24m to bring in both Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga, amid Monk's attempts to re-establish his team as promotion contenders.

As Fletcher's first-team prospects at the London Stadium diminish, due to the recent arrival of the £16m Javier Hernandez, it would be no surprise if he were to depart the club this summer in search of better opportunities.

He made 16 league appearances last season, but just two of those were starts, and his only Hammers goal came in the EFL Cup. West Ham signed Fletcher from Manchester United last summer after he impressed on loan at Barnsley, scoring eight goals in 16 starts.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters