Miroslav Klose Addresses the Rumours He Is Set for Vacant Bayern Sporting Director Role

​ Germany legend Miroslav Klose has positively addressed the rumour that he is the man set to be named new Bayern Munich sporting director, replacing Matthias Sammer after the 1996 Ballon d'Or resigned his position earlier this month following a period of ill health.





Quizzed on the subject by Sky Deutschland, Klose replied, "The good thing is, I'm capable of many things," seemingly confirming he is ready to take on the role after previously refusing it.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed while on tour with the squad in Singapore that the un-named new candidate, the world presumes to be Klose, will be announced in a few weeks.

For now, Sky Deutschland say that Klose, who is with the team in Asia, is effectively serving as an 'intern' while he is shown the ropes and learns what being sporting director entails.

The comparison is made between his anticipated new job at Bayern and the role he performed with the German national team after being asked to come aboard by coach Joachim Low last year.

Klose spent four years with Bayern as a player from 2007 to 2011 and was twice a domestic double winner during that time. He scored more goals for Germany than anyone in the history of the national team with 71, and is the World Cup's all-time leading goalscorer as well.

It is therefore hoped he will command the respect required to be successful in the position.