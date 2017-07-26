Mourinho Discusses Ongoing Transfer Plans & Singles Out the Two Positions He Wants to Improve

​Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has revealed that he is still intent on making signings for his team, and is targeting a midfielder and a wide attacker while the transfer window remains open.

The Portuguese manager already completed the sensational signing of seemingly Chelsea-bound forward Romelu Lukaku this summer, also bringing in defender Victor Lindelof prior to that. But if he has his way, there will be more signings arriving at Old Trafford in the coming weeks.

After pleading with the club to help him recruit at least one more squad member last week, the former Blues boss has confirmed that he has prioritised certain areas in which he feels the team is lacking, but maintains that he is happy with the current crop of players at his disposal.

Jose confirms his two targets - "A midfield player and an attacking player through the wings. I never speak about other club's players." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) July 25, 2017

"I'm happy with my squad but I would like to have two more players, I never hide that, one player a midfield player would give me more options to the balance and the team," he said via ​Sky Sports.

"Another one an attacking player, especially that can play through the wings to give me more attacking options but I never speak about players that belong to other teams.

"I don't like if any manager comes and would say he would like one of my players, that's not correct. I would like two more players but probably I only get one."

United have been linked with Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic and Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic, yet they appear no closer to securing a deal for either one.

Mourinho admits that such dealings are out of his hands, also highlighting that Vice Chairman Ed Woodward is well aware on his position and what he needs for the team.

"I don't know, honestly, Ed is in control, he did Lindelof and Lukaku," he continued. "He knows that I would like two more players but he also knows that I have balance."