Napoli Reject Bayern & Inter Offers for Defender With President Unwilling to Sell Key Assets

Napoli's highly sought after right-back Elseid Hysaj will not be leaving the club this summer, as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has no intention of listening to transfer offers.





The Albanian international has developed into one of the best full backs in Serie A, working his way through the youth ranks at Empoli before a £4m transfer to San Paolo brought him to the forefront of European football.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich lodged a £26.8m offer with Napoli to acquire the signature of Hysaj. However, De Laurentiis has rejected the move outright. Internazionale, in a bid to keep up with their big spending city rivals, matched Bayern's offer although that too was unsuccessful, according to Football Italia.

Meanwhile we get Hysaj for €5 million, who is only 23, and better than both of them. — Antonio (@lorenzinho18) July 19, 2017

" Hysaj is 100% convinced of winning the Scudetto, if he wasn’t he’d have left Napoli," claimed the player's agent Mario Giuffredi in a recent interview. " He received a serious, concrete, real offer from one of the strongest teams in Europe, but he didn’t even consider it."





Bayern's interest in the defender has come after footballing legend Philipp Lahm decided to hang up his boots this summer. Although versatile youngster Joshua Kimmich has been used as a right-back, the natural midfielder isn't a long term option in the eyes of Carlo Ancelotti.

Having previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, the Albanian international looks set to stay at Napoli, as the club look to improve on their third place finish in the Serie A last season.

With 20-year-old Adam Ounas the only new face in Maurizio Sarri's side, Napoli will be desperate to hold onto Hysaj and other star players, such as Dries Mertens and Lorenzo insigne, in order to launch a title challenge next season.