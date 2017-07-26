Soccer

Napoli Reject Bayern & Inter Offers for Defender With President Unwilling to Sell Key Assets

90Min
an hour ago

Napoli's highly sought after right-back Elseid Hysaj will not be leaving the club this summer, as club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has no intention of listening to transfer offers. 


The Albanian international has developed into one of the best full backs in Serie A, working his way through the youth ranks at Empoli before a £4m transfer to San Paolo brought him to the forefront of European football.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich lodged a £26.8m offer with Napoli to acquire the signature of Hysaj. However, De Laurentiis has rejected the move outright. Internazionale, in a bid to keep up with their big spending city rivals, matched Bayern's offer although that too was unsuccessful, according to Football Italia.

"Hysaj is 100% convinced of winning the Scudetto, if he wasn’t he’d have left Napoli," claimed the player's agent Mario Giuffredi in a recent interview. "He received a serious, concrete, real offer from one of the strongest teams in Europe, but he didn’t even consider it."


Bayern's interest in the defender has come after footballing legend Philipp Lahm decided to hang up his boots this summer. Although versatile youngster Joshua Kimmich has been used as a right-back, the natural midfielder isn't a long term option in the eyes of Carlo Ancelotti.

Having previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, the Albanian international looks set to stay at Napoli, as the club look to improve on their third place finish in the Serie A last season. 

With 20-year-old Adam Ounas the only new face in Maurizio Sarri's side, Napoli will be desperate to hold onto Hysaj and other star players, such as Dries Mertens and Lorenzo insigne, in order to launch a title challenge next season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters