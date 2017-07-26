Napoli Reject Bayern & Inter Offers for Defender With President Unwilling to Sell Key Assets
Napoli's highly sought after right-back
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich lodged a £26.8m offer with Napoli to acquire the signature of Hysaj. However, De Laurentiis has rejected the move outright. Internazionale, in a bid to keep up with their big spending city rivals, matched Bayern's offer although that too was unsuccessful, according to Football Italia.
Meanwhile we get Hysaj for €5 million, who is only 23, and better than both of them.— Antonio (@lorenzinho18) July 19, 2017
"
Having previously been linked with a move to the Premier League, the Albanian international looks set to stay at Napoli, as the club look to improve on their third place finish in the Serie A last season.
With 20-year-old Adam Ounas the only new face in Maurizio Sarri's side, Napoli will be desperate to hold onto Hysaj and other star players, such as Dries Mertens and Lorenzo insigne, in order to launch a title challenge next season.