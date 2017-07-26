Soccer

Newcastle Close in on Deal for Benfica Midfielder Andreas Samaris

​Newcastle United are circling on a deal for Greece and Benfica midfielder Andreas Samaris. 

The 28-year-old midfielder joined the Portuguese side in 2014, and has made 110 appearances thus far. However, Samaris saw his role somewhat reduce last season, as he made just 18 appearances in across all competitions. 

The Magpies reportedly had a bid of £13.4m rejected last month, as it was believed that Benfica were looking for a fee closer to the region of £17.8m. 

However, Portuguese publication ​O Jogo reports that Benfica would be willing to re-enter negotiations to do business for the original fee, and that negotiations between the two clubs have "evolved in a positive way" lately. 

Samaris is a highly committed midfielder, and would provide a level of defensive solidity and reliability to the Toon's midfield, as they look to establish themselves in the Premier League again after winning the Championship last season.  

It is also believed that despite Samaris' passion for Benfica, he understands the importance of playing first team football, in orderto stake his claim for a spot in the national side ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

