​The transfer saga of the summer rumbles on as Neymar has reportedly made some requests to PSG before he decides whether or not he will join them.

The French giants are prepared to pay up to €222m to bring the superstar to Paris but ​Le Parisian claims that Neymar's main reason for leaving Barcelona was the fact that he was the only Brazilian at the club.

Therefore he has told PSG manager Unai Emery to make a move for the Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho. Neymar said that signing his international teammate and lifelong friend would convince him to sign for PSG.

The Ligue 1 outfit had to tell Neymar that this was simply not possible as Coutinho would cost them around €100m on top of the €222m that would have had to spend to bring him to the club from Barcelona.





PSG did offer an alternative to Coutinho, in the shape of Arsenal's unsettled playmaker Alexis Sanchez. With just 12 months remaining on his Arsenal contract, a deal for the Chilean would be considerably cheaper than Coutinho and PSG are working hard to get it done.

However, PSG are faced with competition from Manchester City for Sanchez's signature and Arsene Wenger has said he does not want to sell such a valuable player to his club.





This is believed to be one of the reasons why Neymar is delaying his decision, to see if PSG could land Sanchez.





Neymar also reportedly said that he wants his Brazilian teammate Lucas Moura to stay at PSG. Moura has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with Roma also interested, but Neymar wants PSG to keep him at the club.

There could be a further twist in the tale with Coutinho reportedly in talks with Barcelona.