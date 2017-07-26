OGC Nice Demand €30m Release Clause Be Met for Liverpool & Inter Milan Target Dalbert

One of the stars of Nice's Ligue 1 campaign last year, Brazilian full-back Dalbert, has attracted interest from a host of European clubs this summer. Liverpool and Inter Milan are believed to be leading the race to sign the defender just 12 months after completing a £1.7m move to Nice from Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimarães.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère has decided that his star left back will be allowed to leave the Allianz Riviera stadium if club's meet his €30m release clause. The defender is contacted at Nice until 2021, however, a move away from France now seems likely with Inter Milan keen to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

" Some clubs can’t afford to sign him," Rivère said to L'Equipe (via Calcio Mercato ).





"A few months ago everybody was laughing at our release clauses, today nobody laughs anymore because release clauses are the guarantees that our players will be leaving on our conditions. We are in a comfortable position right now."