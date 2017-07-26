Soccer

OGC Nice Demand €30m Release Clause Be Met for Liverpool & Inter Milan Target Dalbert

90Min
an hour ago

One of the stars of Nice's Ligue 1 campaign last year, Brazilian full-back Dalbert, has attracted interest from a host of European clubs this summer. Liverpool and Inter Milan are believed to be leading the race to sign the defender just 12 months after completing a £1.7m move to Nice from Portuguese outfit Vitória Guimarães.

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivère has decided that his star left back will be allowed to leave the Allianz Riviera stadium if club's meet his €30m release clause. The defender is contacted at Nice until 2021, however, a move away from France now seems likely with Inter Milan keen to bolster their squad ahead of the new season. 

"Some clubs can’t afford to sign him," Rivère said to L'Equipe (via Calcio Mercato).


"A few months ago everybody was laughing at our release clauses, today nobody laughs anymore because release clauses are the guarantees that our players will be leaving on our conditions. We are in a comfortable position right now."

​​Liverpool's pursuit of Dalbert appeared to come to an end when Jürgen Klopp completed the signing of 23-year-old Andrew Robertson. Inter's Luciano Spalletti currently has veteran defenders Cristian Ansaldi (30) and Yuto Nagatomo (30) accupying the left hand side of defence, with ex-Newcastle defender Davide Santon used in both full-back positions.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters