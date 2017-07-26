Out of Favour Gunners Midfielder Opts to Stay in London Should an Emirates Exit Materialise

Transfer listed Jack Wilshere reportedly wants to stay in London, should a deal taking him away from the Emirates materialise this summer.

According to the​ ​Independent, the 25-year-old central midfielder has received numerous offers from clubs abroad, but want to stay close to home if he does leave Arsenal before the transfer window closes.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

There is serious interest in acquiring his services from clubs in foreign leagues, such as Sampdoria in Italy and Antalyaspor in Turkey. Although Arsenal are happy to receive £20m for parting company with the Englishman, it is understood the player himself is reluctant to make the move abroad.





Last year, Wilshere turned down an offer from Roma, opting to play his football on-loan at Bournemouth instead. His current preference regarding his future this summer is believed to be a move to West Ham United. However, no official recognition of the Hammers' intent to offer Wilshere a deal has been reported so far.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

West Ham have already signed Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez in a busy summer of transfer activity for Slaven Bilic’s side, as they look to make strides in the Premier League table during the upcoming campaign.

During the 2016/17 campaign, Wilshere featured in 27 premier League games for the Cherries, but Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe decided against making the move a permanent one.