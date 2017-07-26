Out of Favour Gunners Midfielder Opts to Stay in London Should an Emirates Exit Materialise
Transfer listed Jack Wilshere reportedly wants to stay in London, should a deal taking him away from the Emirates materialise this summer.
According to the Independent, the 25-year-old central midfielder has received numerous offers from clubs abroad, but want to stay close to home if he does leave Arsenal before the transfer window closes.
There is serious interest in acquiring his services from clubs in foreign leagues, such as
West Ham have already signed Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez in a busy summer of transfer activity for Slaven Bilic’s side, as they look to make strides in the Premier League table during the upcoming campaign.
During the 2016/17 campaign, Wilshere featured in 27 premier League games for the Cherries, but Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe decided against making the move a permanent one.