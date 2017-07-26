Soccer

Rennes Striker Adama Diakhaby Set to Leave as Newcastle and Monaco Remain Interested

90Min
an hour ago

​Rennes striker Adama Diakhaby looks set to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer, as Newcastle and Monaco swoop to sign the former Tottenham trialist in a reported €10m deal. 

As reported by ​Sports Witness, the Caen academy graduate is apparently 'seduced' at the idea of joining the French champions and playing in the Champions League, although fellow Ligue 1 club Lille and Newcastle are waiting in the wings should a move fail to materialise. 

​​Rennes look to have beaten Monaco to the signing of Metz winger Ismaila Sarr, but are looking to offload Diakhaby in order to fund the move.

Diakhaby, who scored four goals in Ligue 1 last season, is seeking to get his career back on track after turning down Caen's three-year contract offer back in 2014. Following this decision, he had trials at several clubs, including Spurs, but did not do enough to impress and found himself at Rennes. 

Since then, he has admirably come through the ranks at Rennes and made it to the first team, where his character and determination looks to have landed him a move away for a fairly sizeable fee, where a prosperous career undoubtedly lies ahead. 

