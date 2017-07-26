Report Claims Alves Moved to PSG Instead of Man City Because Neymar Said He Would Join Him There
Dani Alves rejected a move to Manchester City to join Paris Saint-Germain because former Barcelona teammate Neymar told him he would be signing for the Ligue 1 club.
Brazilian outlet Globo Esporto have reported that Neymar was "all set" on moving to the French capital.
They also claim that Neymar informed international teammates
Neymar and Dani Alves, soon to be reunited at PSG? 👀 pic.twitter.com/CPfda3KGVf— B/R Football (@brfootball) July 19, 2017
"From the conversations that I had with him, it's just my intuition that he'll stay - other than that obviously I hope that he stays," said Pique, quoted by the BBC.
"We were in a relaxed atmosphere with other team-mates when we took that photo, and that's how that went. But in no way was that anything official.
"Firstly it's really not my business, and the person who has to decide that is Neymar."