Soccer

Report Claims Alves Moved to PSG Instead of Man City Because Neymar Said He Would Join Him There

90Min
25 minutes ago

​Dani Alves rejected a move to Manchester City to join Paris Saint-Germain because former Barcelona teammate Neymar told him he would be signing for the Ligue 1 club.

Brazilian outlet ​Globo Esporto have reported that Neymar was "all set" on moving to the French capital.

They also claim that Neymar informed international teammates Marquinhos and Thiago Silva, who both play for PSG, that he would be joining the club.

FBL-US-ICC-FC BARCELONA-JUVENTUS FC

That is reportedly the reason for Alves' decision to reject an offer from Pep Guardiola to move to the Premier League, and instead head for France.


Alves will earn £12m per year at PSG having been signed following the end of his contract at Juventus.


And clearly he expected to link up with Neymar, but for the words of Gerard Pique, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi to seemingly change the Brazilian forward's mind.

Pique, who posted an image to Instagram alongside Neymar with the caption "he stays", has claimed that he expects his teammate to remain at Barcelona.


"From the conversations that I had with him, it's just my intuition that he'll stay - other than that obviously I hope that he stays," said Pique, quoted by ​the BBC.

"We were in a relaxed atmosphere with other team-mates when we took that photo, and that's how that went. But in no way was that anything official.

"Firstly it's really not my business, and the person who has to decide that is Neymar."

