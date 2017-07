​Roma have pulled out of the race to sign Barcelona youngster Munir El Haddadi. ​

Talksport report that Crystal Palace, West Ham and Southampton all remain interested in signing the 21-year old. The striker wants to quit Barcelona having been unhappy at being sent out on loan to Valencia for the 2016-17 season.





Roma reportedly didn't want to end up in a bidding war with the three Premier League clubs so have decided to concentrate their interests on other targets.





Roma have pulled out of race to sign Crystal Palace & Southampton target Munir El Haddadi. The 21-year-old forward Would cost around £10m. — neil ogilvie (@neiog) July 26, 2017

El Haddadi first came onto the scene when he was part of the Barcelona side that lifted the UEFA Youth League trophy in 2014. He scored on his first team debut for Barcelona in a La Liga game against Elche in August 2014.





El Haddadi has won two La Liga titles with the Catalan giants, two Copa Del Reys and a UEFA Super Cup in 2015, coming on as a sub in the 5-4 extra time win over Sevilla.





The Spanish striker was then loaned out to Valencia for the 2016-17 season. He scored 7 goals in 35 appearances as Valencia finished 12th in La Liga. They also reached the last 16 of the Copa Del Rey losing to Celta Vigo. Valencia decided against signing El Haddadi on a permanent basis so three Premier League clubs seem to be vying for his signature.

West Ham have recently signed Javier Hernandez so may not go in for another forward so quickly. Southampton are looking for a replacement for Jay Rodriguez who has recently joined West Brom so could be looking to El Haddadi to fill the void.

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer is under pressure from fans to sign a striker following disappointing performances in the Premier League Asia Trophy.