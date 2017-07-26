Soccer

Spanish Liverpool Youngster Completes Loan Move to Eredivisie​ Side Willem II

90Min
an hour ago

Liverpool youngster Pedro Chirivella has sealed a move to Dutch side Willem II.

According to the Liverpool FC Website, the 20-year-old will complete a season long loan to the Eredivisie side. 


Chirivella scored twice in 17 appearances in the Dutch top flight last season having joined Go Ahead Eagles on loan in January.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

His endeavors, however, were not enough to stop the side getting relegated. 

Chirivella joined the Reds from Valencia in 2013 and he eventually progressed through to an unexpected debut under Brendan Rodgers in the Europa League away at Bordeaux.

The midfielder is clearly still very highly rated at Liverpool. When Klopp arrived at the club he trusted the youngster to come on against Exeter in the FA Cup and later start against West Ham in a 4th round replay in the League Cup.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

His last senior game was against Swansea which was a game to forget for Chirivella. He was taken off at half time after a lackluster display from the Reds, following their Europa League exploits.


There was a modicum of hope that he would remain at the club this summer and fight for his place with the amount of game time he has been given in pre-season. He has played in friendlies at Tranmere and Wigan and even scored at Prenton Park.

However, this was not to be the case and the youngster will be hoping that his extra time playing first team football will give him the experience needed to eventually play at the top level.

