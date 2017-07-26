Soccer

Stoke City Manager Mark Hughes Impressed With New Signing Kurt Zouma In Friendly

90Min
2 hours ago

​Stoke City manager Mark Hughes was impressed by the performance of new signing Kurt Zouma during the Potters' friendly against Sheffield United. 

Stoke were beaten 2-1 by the Championship side at Bramall Lane but Hughes could certainly see the positives from the fixture. 

Speaking to ​stokecityfc.com Hughes said: "It was always the plan that Kurt would come off at half-time because he didn’t do an awful lot of training last week and we didn’t want to take any risks." 


"I thought he came through the 45 minutes he played at Bramall Lane really, really well. Everyone saw what a powerful and dominant figure he is there at the back; there’s no doubting he’s going to add to us defensively and we’re delighted to have brought him to the Club." 


BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Zouma joined Stoke on a season long-loan from Chelsea, ending his three year stay at Stamford Bridge. In total, Zouma made 71 appearances in a Chelsea shirt scoring 4 goals and is time in West London, he won the Premier League twice and the League Cup. 


Opportunities under Antonio Conte were limited though as Chelsea moved to a three at the back formation. Zouma made only two starts in the Premier League last season, with a further seven appearances off the bench. 


Stoke are looking to strengthen their squad after a disappointing end to last season which saw them only win one of their last 10 matches, finishing 13th with 44 points. Other signings this summer for Stoke include Darren Fletcher from West Brom and Josh Tymon from Hull City. 


Zouma will be looking to impress Hughes again during Stoke's next pre-season fixtures against Bolton and Crewe Alexandra before the Potters' first game of the new Premier League season against Everton.

