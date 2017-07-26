Soccer

Tottenham Interested in Making Benfica Midfielder Ljubomir Fejsa Their First Summer Signing

90Min
40 minutes ago

​Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is looking to make Benfica and Serbian midfielder Ljubomir Fejsa his first signing of the summer, after having a €20m bid for Sporting's Adrien Silva turned down.

As reported by Record ​(Vi​a Sport Witne​ss), Spurs are hoping to sign the 28-year-old Serbian international in a bid to boost their title ambitions, with the Portuguese club expecting an offer in the region of the midfielder's release clause, which is rumoured to be €35m.

​​In reference to the aforementioned point about Fejsa boosting Spur's title bid, the Serb could be a valuable addition in that respect. The 28-year-old has collected an impressive ten championship medals in the last nine seasons during his time at Partizan Belgrade, Olympiakos, and his current side Benfica, and Pochettino will be hoping for a similar impact from the Serb should he join the north London club. 

JOSE MANUEL RIBEIRO/GettyImages

It remains to be seen where the defensive midfielder would fit in amongst the current crop of players occupying that position at Spurs, as he is unlikely to displace the formidable Moussa Dembele and Victor Wanyama from their roles. 

However, the Benfica man - who scored one goal in 32 appearances last season - will be out of contract next summer, potentially prompting a response from boss Rui Vitoria as to whether he should cash in or keep his man. The Serb may be quite injury prone, but he could prove to be a reliable acquisition for Pochettino if a move were to materialise.

