VIDEO: Barcelona's Fabled MSN Aim for the Goalposts in Difficult 'Post-It' Challenge

​Barcelona seem to be attempting to make their newly-minted 'Post-It' challenge a thing. And given their success in recent times, it may very well turn out to be.

The club are currently on tour in the United States, and are preparing for a friendly against Premier league side Manchester United on Thursday...but there's always time for a little fun.

The exciting triumvirate of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar enjoyed in a bit of that during a recent training session by taking part in a cheeky competition: trying to hit the right post goalpost from 40 yards out.

Neymar ultimately came out on top, hitting the target on his second try to run off the pitch in celebration. And you can rest assured that it was much harder than it looked.

The club will be hoping that the Brazilian will remain with them this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain ready to swoop. But recent reports suggest that he will be staying put; which is great, as he now looks to be their best marksman.