VIDEO: Chelsea New Boy Alvaro Morata Gets Right Down to Business With Assist in Debut Match

​Spain international Alvaro Morata didn't get on the score-sheet in his first match for Chelsea, but his impact was felt nonetheless, as the striker would make a valuable contribution in his first few minutes on the pitch for the Premier League champions.

Having joined from Real Madrid last week, Morata is expected to fill the void soon to be left by international teammate Diego Costa, which is a very big ask.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Spaniard got his first bit of action for his new side, coming on as a substitute in a friendly against Bayern Munich on Tuesday in which the Blues lost 3-2.

After going down 3-0 in the first half, the English side fought back to cut the deficit to one, with Marcos Alonso blasting home just before halftime, and Michy Batshuayi continuing his stellar pre-season form with yet another goal.

An early assist in the Chelsea career of Alvaro Morata, as Michy Batshuayi scores again in pre-season...#FPL https://t.co/dwo2SHWQuF — FPL (@OfficialFPL) July 25, 2017

The Belgian was quick enough to catch Morata's flick on from Cesc Fabregas' corner and bury it past the Bayern stopper.

Check it out in the video below:

Morata also displayed a bit of his passing and dribbling skills, linking up quite well with the other Chelsea attackers. But after the match, Antonio Conte explained that it was still too early to give a complete assessment.

"It's too early to speak about the impact of Morata," the Italian said. "He has only been with us for two days and he needs time to work and find his feet and to understand our way of playing.

"But he showed a will to win, to fight and adapt to our style of play. For us, he's a good buy. We need to give him time to adapt, but we must be pleased with his performance today."