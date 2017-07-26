Wednesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Bale, Falcao, Gibson, Munir and Much More
Bored at work? Well, your boredom will now come to an end as here is today's transfer rumour roundup...
1. Cedric Soares
Transfer: Southampton to Chelsea
After missing out on Danilo, who opted to join Manchester City instead, Chelsea have quickly moved to bring Southampton's Portuguese international right-back Cedric Soares to West London.
2. Ashley Fletcher
Transfer: West Ham United to Watford
After an underwhelming season in East London, West Ham United are looking for suitors for young striker Ashley Fletcher and Watford, alongside Premier League debutants Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town, have answered the call for the 21-year-old.
3. Gareth Bale
Transfer: Real Madrid to Manchester United
This old rumour has again found its way to the gossip section again, with reports suggesting that Real Madrid will fund their record-breaking pursuit of Kylian Mbappe by offloading Gareth Bale to Manchester United.
4. Sheyi Ojo
Transfer: Liverpool to Aston Villa
The Liverpool winger has practically been linked with every Championship club already this summer and now Aston Villa have emerged as odds-on favourites to tie up a loan move for the England U20 star.
5. Leon Goretzka
Transfer: Schalke to Juventus
Despite reports that a Bayern Munich switch for Schalke star Leon Goretzka is close, Serie A champions Juventus are attempting to hijack the 22-year-old midfielder as they bolster their ranks ahead of next season.
6. Jason Steele
Transfer: Blackburn Rovers to Sunderland
Sunderland look to have finally found a replacement for Jordan PIckford, as Blackburn Rovers stopper Jason Steele arrives on Wearside to undergo a medical ahead of a £500,000 move to the Black Cats.
7. Jack Wilshere
Transfer: Arsenal to West Ham
Jack Wilshere will only move to a London-based club, after reports revealed that the transfer-listed Arsenal midfielder intends to stay in the capital if he does leave the Emirates Stadium, sparking rumours of a potential move to West Ham.
8. Riyad Mahrez
Transfer: Leicester City to Liverpool
Is it a coincidence that Liverpool are suddenly being linked with a move for Riyad Mahrez on the same day that Barcelona step up their chase of Reds star Philippe Coutinho? Either way, the Algerian is being monitored carefully by the Merseyside club.
9. Radamel Falcao
Transfer: Monaco to AC Milan
With AC Milan still on the hunt for a new frontman, the Italian side have met with super-agent Jorge Mendes in regards to a number of his clients, one of whom is Monaco skipper Radamel Falcao.
10. Munir
Transfer: Barcelona to Southampton
11. Raul Jimenez
Transfer: Benfica to Crystal Palace
With West Ham United opting for Raul Jimenez's international teammate Javier Hernandez instead, the Benfica striker is now being touted as potential transfer target for London rivals Crystal Palace.
Transfer: Udinese to Huddersfield Town
13. Ben Gibson
Transfer: Middlesbrough to West Bromwich Albion
The Baggies are becoming relentless in their pursuit of Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, with news filtering through that a third bid of around £20m will be tabled for the 24-year-old.
14. George Thomas
Transfer: Coventry City to Leicester City
Leicester City will look to secure a deal for George Thomas, the young Coventry City attacking midfielder, by the end of the week, with a fee thought to be in the region of £500,000 set to be offered to the Sky Blues.
Transfer: Benfica to Newcastle United
After becoming somewhat of a bit-part player in the Portuguese capital last season, Greek international midfielder Andreas Samaris could be on his way to Tyneside, with Newcastle United set to make another bid for the player.