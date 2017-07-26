Wednesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Bale, Falcao, Gibson, Munir and Much More

​Bored at work? Well, your boredom will now come to an end as here is today's transfer rumour roundup...

1. Cedric Soares

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Transfer: Southampton to Chelsea

After missing out on Danilo, who opted to join Manchester City instead, Chelsea have quickly ​moved to bring Southampton's Portuguese international right-back Cedric Soares to West London.

2. Ashley Fletcher

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Transfer: West Ham United to Watford

After an underwhelming season in East London, West Ham United are looking for suitors for young striker Ashley Fletcher and Watford, alongside Premier League debutants Brighton & Hove Albion and Huddersfield Town, have ​answered the call for the 21-year-old.

3. Gareth Bale

Denis Doyle/GettyImages

Transfer: Real Madrid to Manchester United

This old rumour has again found its way to the gossip section again, with reports suggesting that Real Madrid will ​fund their record-breaking pursuit of Kylian Mbappe by offloading Gareth Bale to Manchester United.

4. Sheyi Ojo

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Transfer: Liverpool to Aston Villa

The Liverpool winger has practically been linked with every Championship club already this summer and now Aston Villa have ​emerged as odds-on favourites to tie up a loan move for the England U20 star.

5. Leon Goretzka

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Transfer: Schalke to Juventus

Despite reports that a Bayern Munich switch for Schalke star Leon Goretzka is ​close, Serie A champions Juventus are attempting to ​hijack the 22-year-old midfielder as they bolster their ranks ahead of next season.

6. Jason Steele

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Transfer: Blackburn Rovers to Sunderland

Sunderland look to have finally found a replacement for Jordan PIckford, as Blackburn Rovers stopper Jason Steele arrives on Wearside to ​undergo a medical ahead of a £500,000 move to the Black Cats.

7. Jack Wilshere

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Transfer: Arsenal to West Ham

Jack Wilshere will only move to a London-based club, after reports revealed that the transfer-listed Arsenal midfielder intends to stay in the capital if he does leave the Emirates Stadium, sparking rumours of a ​potential move to West Ham.

8. Riyad Mahrez

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Transfer: Leicester City to Liverpool

Is it a coincidence that Liverpool are suddenly being linked with a move for Riyad Mahrez on the same day that Barcelona step up their chase of Reds star Philippe Coutinho? Either way, the Algerian is being ​monitored carefully by the Merseyside club.

9. Radamel Falcao

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Transfer: Monaco to AC Milan

With AC Milan still on the hunt for a new frontman, the Italian side have met with super-agent Jorge Mendes in regards to a number of his ​clients, one of whom is Monaco skipper Radamel Falcao.

10. Munir El Haddadi

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

Transfer: Barcelona to Southampton

Barcelona's €30m ​valuation of forward Munir has alerted the interest of many clubs from all over Europe, with Southampton thought to be ​amongst the likes of Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen in leading the chase for the 21-year-old.

11. Raul Jimenez

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Transfer: Benfica to Crystal Palace

With West Ham United opting for Raul Jimenez's international teammate Javier Hernandez instead, the Benfica striker is now being ​touted as potential transfer target for London rivals Crystal Palace.

12. Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Transfer: Udinese to Huddersfield Town

Udinese's Ghanaian international midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu is ​wanted by Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner, who is pushing the Terriers to break the £50m mark in transfer fees this summer.

13. Ben Gibson

Steve Welsh/GettyImages

Transfer: Middlesbrough to West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies are becoming relentless in their pursuit of Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, with news filtering through that a third bid of around £20m will be ​tabled for the 24-year-old.

14. George Thomas

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Transfer: Coventry City to Leicester City

Leicester City will look to secure a deal for George Thomas, the young Coventry City attacking midfielder, by the end of the week, with a fee thought to be in the region of £500,000 set to be ​offered to the Sky Blues.

15. Andreas Samaris

Carlos Rodrigues/GettyImages

Transfer: Benfica to Newcastle United

After becoming somewhat of a bit-part player in the Portuguese capital last season, Greek international midfielder Andreas Samaris could be on his way to Tyneside, with Newcastle United set to make another bid for the player.