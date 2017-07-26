Soccer

Zinedine Zidane's Managerial Success Is Praised by Former Teammate as They Meet in LA

​Zinedine Zidane's foray into management has been an unmitigated success; a Champions League in his first year, followed by ending a five-year drought for the league title and an incredible retention of the Champions League. 

Real's victory in Cardiff, against Juventus, made them the first team ever to retain the Champions League and take their tally to a record number of European Cups.

An honours list not too bad for someone who is only in his second year of first-team management - and as such, the ​Daily Mail reports that David Beckham is 'proud' of his ex teammate's achievements.

Beckham commented that: "Last season was a special one. The final months of the season were incredible.

"To see the team play as they did made me very proud. I'm very happy to see Zidane doing such a good job. Everyone likes Zidane."


Beckham met up with other past and present Real players, such as Raul, Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos. 

Beckham was at their pre-season camp in Beverly Hills as Zidane looks to add another trophy to his CV in the International Champions Cup. Real will look to better their result against Manchester United by beating fellow Manchester club Manchester City.

​​The galacticos will then take on their own rivals Barcelona in Miami, July 30th.

