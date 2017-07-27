Arsene Wenger Confirms Contract Rebel Alexis Sanchez Will Return to Training on Sunday

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will report for training on Sunday, much to the delight of Gunners fans.

The Chilean star has been on holiday due to his exploits with his country in the Confederations Cup and despite rumours linking him with an exit, he will return to north London.

The 28-year-old will, of course, not feature in the Emirates Cup and is unlikely to start in the Community Shield fixture against Chelsea.

However, it is a sign of intent from Wenger that he is committed to keeping the club's talisman despite the fact he has only one year left on his current deal.

Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have so far refused to extend their contracts but the manager has said that neither are going anywhere this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Manchester City are reportedly the Chilean's favoured destination, with Paris Saint-Germain the other party expressing a keen interest in the former Barcelona winger.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus have all made enquiries this summer but it seems, for now at least, that Sanchez is staying with the Gunners.

Still, this scenario has been played out before with Samir Nasri in 2011 and the Frenchman did eventually move on two weeks into the new season. A word of warning Arsenal fans, be wary of this latest update.