Soccer

Arsene Wenger Confirms Contract Rebel Alexis Sanchez Will Return to Training on Sunday

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Alexis Sanchez will report for training on Sunday, much to the delight of Gunners fans.

The Chilean star has been on holiday due to his exploits with his country in the Confederations Cup and despite rumours linking him with an exit, he will return to north London.

The 28-year-old will, of course, not feature in the Emirates Cup and is unlikely to start in the Community Shield fixture against Chelsea.

However, it is a sign of intent from Wenger that he is committed to keeping the club's talisman despite the fact he has only one year left on his current deal.

Sanchez and Mesut Ozil have so far refused to extend their contracts but the manager has said that neither are going anywhere this summer.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Manchester City are reportedly the Chilean's favoured destination, with Paris Saint-Germain the other party expressing a keen interest in the former Barcelona winger.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus have all made enquiries this summer but it seems, for now at least, that Sanchez is staying with the Gunners.

Still, this scenario has been played out before with Samir Nasri in 2011 and the Frenchman did eventually move on two weeks into the new season. A word of warning Arsenal fans, be wary of this latest update.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters