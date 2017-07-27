Ashley Fletcher on the Verge of Leaving West Ham for Middlesbrough as Clubs Agree Deal

West Ham striker Ashley Fletcher has left the club's pre-season training camp in Germany and is on his way to the north-east of England to sign for Middlesbrough.

Reports surfaced on Wednesday that the two clubs were in advanced talks for the Englishman and now, it seems a deal has been agreed.

It has been confirmed by the Gazette that the striker has indeed left his former teammates in Bothel, the small German town where the east London club are currently housed.

Ashley Fletcher is heading to #Boro for talks after we agreed a deal with @WestHamUtd.



➡️ https://t.co/UwUHwfnq1R pic.twitter.com/tGdUrobt6b — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 27, 2017

The 21-year-old only joined the Hammers last summer from Manchester United, but despite both Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho regularly being absent through injury, Slaven Bilic rarely made use of Fletcher.

The Croatian boss preferred Jonathan Calleri as the focal point of attack and even experimented with both Michail Antonio and Andre Ayew as unorthodox centre-forwards.

With the arrival of Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen, opportunities in his favoured role would be even more scarce for Fletcher next season, hence why Bilic was so keen to sanction the move.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Fletcher made 20 appearances in league and cup competitions last season, scoring just one goal which ironically came against his old club in the League Cup.

He will be the third striker to arrive at Boro this summer, following the signings of Britt Assombalonga and Martin Braithwaite.