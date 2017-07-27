Barca Ace Claims He's Happy at Club & Offers Opinion on Coutinho & Neymar Rumours

Denis Suarez has revealed that it never crossed his mind to ever think about leaving Barcelona, despite a lack of regular playing time.

The La Blaugrana squad member was allegedly weighing up his future at the club after he failed to earn regular minutes under former boss Luis Enrique last term.

However, Suarez has featured under new manager Ernesto Valverde in the pre-season matches against Juventus and Manchester United in the US already this summer and, in quotes published by Sport after his side's 1-0 win over the Red Devils on Wednesday, was quizzed on whether he had wanted to depart at any point in 2016/17.

He replied: "I never thought about the possibility to leave the team this summer, and the club never opened the door for me to leave. I'm happy here.

"The training and the method of working are different. And in the game, a difference with last year is that Valverde likes that our best players play inside and the side plays long."

The 24-year-old was also questioned over the ongoing reports concerning a potential new Barcelona arrival and a current superstar who may leave in a world-record transfer.

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is reportedly on Barca's radar as they look to bring the £80m-rated playmaker to the Nou Camp.

However, Barcelona may be without the services of Brazil international forward Neymar beyond the end of the current window, with Paris Saint-Germain still being linked with an astronomical £196m switch for him.

Suarez said of the pair: "I think he's a good player, but he's in Liverpool. When it comes, if it comes, we can think about it. There are so many players during the transfer market that you never know who will come and who will not.

"We want him (Neymar) to stay, but only he will say if he stays or goes. It's true that PSG is in for him, but he decides what's best for him."