Barcelona Manager Ernesto Valverde Insists Neymar Is 'Happy' Despite PSG Speculation

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has insisted that star forward Neymar is content at the Nou Camp, despite ongoing rumours of a world record move to Paris Saint-German.

As reported by FourFourTwo, the Spaniard, who only moved to Barcelona this summer, made his assertions following the 1-0 friendly victory over Manchester United in Maryland.

Patrick Smith/GettyImages

When questioned as to Neymar's pre-match friendliness with Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, Valverde said: ''The news on Neymar is that he is very happy talking to his Manchester friends''.

''There is no further news, except that he is still with us, which for us is very good. We are very happy with the result against Manchester United.''

Indeed, it was Neymar who secured the victory for Barca, continuing his sparkling pre-season form following a mesmeric performance in their 2-1 victory over Champions League finalist Juventus on Saturday.

However, speculation continues to be rife that the player is on the verge of a sensational move to Qatari backed Ligue 1 heavyweights PSG, who are reportedly prepared to meet his £197m release clause in a deal that would easily become the greatest financial outlay on a single player ever.





The Brazilian star scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in La Liga play last season, with 4 goals and 8 assists in the Champions League, as Barca saw their great rivals Real Madrid triumph in both competitions.

It is now understood that Neymar's supposed dissatisfaction is not with last season's disappointing returns, but with his supposed second fiddle status to teammate Lionel Messi - arguably the greatest player of all time.