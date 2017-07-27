Bayern Munich Defender Mats Hummels Crushes AC Milan Fan on Twitter Following Attempted Trolling

Mats Hummels and his teammates may have been humbled 4-0 by AC Milan during their pre-season encounter, but it was the German defender who had the last laugh on Twitter.

A Rossoneri fan attempted to rub salt in the wounds on the social media site, but the former Borussia Dortmund defender executed a masterful put down of his own.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Upon seeing that the fan had reminded him of the game's final scoreline, Hummels wrote back: "They played really good that game, no doubt about it. we should play this match again at 20.45 on a tuesday or wednesday."

Hummels even used the cheeky smile emoji for added effect and it's safe to say it was a pretty cutting comeback.

They played really good that game, no doubt about it. we should play this match again at 20.45 on a tuesday or wednesday 😏 https://t.co/WgxtYrlXxM — Mats Hummels (@matshummels) July 26, 2017

Mian have been out of the Champions League for several years now, which was clearly the predicament that Hummels was mocking.

The Italians are considered the 'sleeping giants' of European football, but that could all be about to change given how they have recruited this summer.

They have brought in no less than 10 players already thanks to the backing of their Chinese owners Sino-Europe Sports, including Mateo Musacchio, Franck Kessie, Ricardo Rodriguez and Andre Silva to name but a few.

There are expectations that the club will sign one more big name player, and speculation has linked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Andrea Belotti with a move to the San Siro.

