Benfica's Versatile Andre Carillo Attracts Interest From Host of Premier League Clubs

Benfica's Peruvian attacker Andre Carillo has attracted the interest of no fewer than four Premier League clubs, according to Warren Haughton of the Sun.

The 26-year old, who signed for Benfica on a free transfer from rivals Sporting Lisbon last summer, is rumoured to be available for £6m.

Able to play both on the wing and up-front, he scored two goals in 20 league appearances last season. However, after just one season at Estádio da Luz, the Peruvian is reportedly looking forward to a move to the Premier League.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Awaiting him are a whole host of clubs looking to secure his signature. Crystal Palace are competing against Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United, and Stoke City for the £6m star.

Huddersfield had a loan offer worth £500,000 rejected, as they look to add to their midfield. Stoke, meanwhile, are reportedly interested in securing Carillo as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who departed to West Ham.

Both Crystal Palace and Newcastle are looking to add to their offensive ranks, with the latter having already brought in two other wingers.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Carillo previously had an opportunity to come to the Premier League back in 2015, after Leicester City's £13m bid for the winger was accepted by his then club, Sporting Lisbon. However, he turned the move down - Leicester then went on to win the Premier League that very same season.

Regardless of who eventually signs the winger, Carillo will almost certainly be leaving Benfica this summer. He only started three games last season, and does not appear to be in the future plans of manager Rui Vitoria.