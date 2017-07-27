Soccer

Benfica's Versatile Andre Carillo Attracts Interest From Host of Premier League Clubs

90Min
an hour ago

Benfica's Peruvian attacker Andre Carillo has attracted the interest of no fewer than four Premier League clubs, according to Warren Haughton of the Sun

The 26-year old, who signed for Benfica on a free transfer from rivals Sporting Lisbon last summer, is rumoured to be available for £6m. 

Able to play both on the wing and up-front, he scored two goals in 20 league appearances last season. However, after just one season at Estádio da Luz, the Peruvian is reportedly looking forward to a move to the Premier League. 

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Awaiting him are a whole host of clubs looking to secure his signature. Crystal Palace are competing against Huddersfield Town, Newcastle United, and Stoke City for the £6m star.

Huddersfield had a loan offer worth £500,000 rejected, as they look to add to their midfield. Stoke, meanwhile, are reportedly interested in securing Carillo as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who departed to West Ham.

Both Crystal Palace and Newcastle are looking to add to their offensive ranks, with the latter having already brought in two other wingers.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Carillo previously had an opportunity to come to the Premier League back in 2015, after Leicester City's £13m bid for the winger was accepted by his then club, Sporting Lisbon. However, he turned the move down - Leicester then went on to win the Premier League that very same season.

Regardless of who eventually signs the winger, Carillo will almost certainly be leaving Benfica this summer. He only started three games last season, and does not appear to be in the future plans of manager Rui Vitoria.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters