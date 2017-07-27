Bookies Slash Odds on Liverpool Defender Joining Crystal Palace as Anfield Exit Looms Large

Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho appears to be on the brink of joining Crystal Palace, as the bookies have slashed the odds on the 27-year-old joining the Eagles. As Liverpool chose to exclude the Frenchman from their 30-man squad set to travel to Germany for a pre-season training camp, the centre-back's career at Anfield is evidently now coming to a close.

As reported by the Express, the odds have fallen to 13/10 with BetStars for Sakho to make the switch to Selhurst Park. Roma are second favourites to seal the deal at 4-1, but Palace certainly appear to be the most likely to complete the deal. The London side appear to have renewed their interest in the player, having balked at the £30m fee Liverpool initially tagged on the player.

We work to be at the 🔝with my mate !! 👍🏿⚽️💥!!! pic.twitter.com/4w0MQnhaVZ — Mamadou Sakho (@mamadousakho) July 17, 2017

The French international made a great impact during his half-season loan spell with the Eagles during the 2016/17 campaign, excelling in eight performances before succumbing to a horror knee injury which saw the player sidelined until the end of the season. Palace fans will be eager to have a fully fit Sakho at their club, given the instant impact he made at the club last season.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp seems to have made his mind up about the 6'2 defender, having decided not to include him in his pre-season plans. The Reds are currently vying to secure the signature of Southampton's want-away centre-back Virgil van Dijk, and sanctioning the selling of Sakho could indicate that the club are confident of their chances of signing the Dutchman.

Crystal Palace's new boss Frank de Boer has made no secret of his desire to build his own team at Selhurst Park, and has already completed the signings of highly-rated youngster Jairo Reidewald from Roma, and Chelsea's midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. The Dutch manager is also believed to be highly interested in bringing in Arsenal's young right-back Calum Chambers.

The Reds have yet to attack the transfer market with the gusto shown by the likes of Manchester City or Chelsea, but have completed a couple of key signings. Fiery winger Mohamed Salah joined the club from Roma for £35m, while tenacious left-back Andrew Robertson left Hull City for Anfield in a deal believed to be worth around £7m.