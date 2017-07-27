Gigi Buffon Insists 'Nothing Happened' in Cardiff as Rumours of Champions League Bust Up Intensify

Juventus captain Gianluigi Buffon has insisted that “absolutely nothing happened” at half-time of the Champions League final, despite reports claiming that a major bust up took place.

In an interview with Sky Italia, reported by Football Italia, the Italian legend insisted that rumours of a squabble between defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Andrea Barzagli over forward Paolo Dybala were wide of the mark.

Buffon insisted: “We lost in Cardiff because we met a better team. Absolutely nothing happened, if it had then I’d stay silent and I wouldn’t even say these few words.

“I want the Bianconeri fans to know and be assured that our professionalism and attachment to this shirt would never allow such an important commitment to be destabilised by these phantom arguments which were recounted in the days immediately after the Champions League final and would only serve as excuses.

“We didn’t have any arguments at half-time, but only because we faced a team which put us down in the second half.”

Juve had enjoyed a strong first half showing in the final against Real Madrid, going in at 1-1 following a sensational equaliser from Mario Mandzukic. However, they looked a shell of themselves in the second half as they were blown away by Los Blancos, eventually losing 4-1.

Further credence was added to the reports of a bust up as Bonucci, recognised by many as the best defender in world football currently, was allowed to complete a bizarre move to bitter rivals AC Milan for only £35.7m, with the centre back cryptically declaring his reason for wanting the move was that his bond with Juve and it's players ''had faded'.'