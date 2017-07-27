Soccer

Hannover 96 Keen to Take Borussia Dortmund's Emre Mor on Loan Next Season

90Min
an hour ago

Hannover 96 are keen on taking Borussia Dortmund starlet Emre Mor on loan next season after a disappointing debut campaign in Germany.

The second division outfit would be able to offer the Turkish international regular first-team football, something he struggled to come by under Thomas Tuchel last season.

The 20-year-old started just six games for Dortmund in all competitions, scoring one league goal and it was reported that new manager Peter Bosz was open to selling the fleet-footed winger, with the likes of Liverpool and Fenerbahce interested.

However, a loan deal seems the sensible option, given the fact that Mor is a very promising prospect who likely just requires playing time in order to flourish.

The presence of Ousmane Dembele - who enjoyed a sensational campaign following his move from Rennes - saw Mor condemned to the bench for much of the season.

He's nowhere near the level of the French star, so a move away to find his feet in Germany is just logical.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Dortmund have already been fairly active in this year's summer transfer window, bringing in the likes of Maximillian Philipp, Mahmoud Dahoud and Omer Toprak.

The club also look like they will keep hold of star man, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Bosz keen to build a squad capable of challenging Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title next season.

