Soccer

Ilkay Gundogan Expects Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to Be a Big Threat This Season

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan has talked up Liverpool's chances of challenging for the Premier League title this season.

The injured central midfielder, who moved to the Etihad last summer for a fee of £20m and was limited to 10 appearances last season, feels that Liverpool will be a contender come May.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The Liverpool Echo have reported that the German midfielder mentioned the Reds when he was discussing City's title rivals: "Liverpool as well as a team – especially with Klopp – are who I also really like. "They have a lot of potential. A great team and is also playing a different style of football. They’re really difficult to control," he said. 

The 26-year-old is no stranger to Liverpool manager's methods, after he was signed by the German for former side Borussia Dortmund in 2011, adding: “Leicester was a bit of surprise two years ago. Maybe next year it will be another team, or even them again. So you never know!"

1899 Hoffenheim v Borussia Dortmund - Bundesliga

Since joining Liverpool in October 2015, Klopp has enjoyed a good record against City in the Premier League winning three of his four games in charge of the Reds drawing the other.

However, Klopp has tasted defeat against City when his Liverpool side lost to them on penalties in the 2016 Capital One Cup final, preventing him from winning his first trophy in England.

The Reds face a trip to Watford on the opening day of the season, whilst Gundogan's side travel to the newly promoted Brighton.

