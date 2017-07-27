Italian Journalist Claims Arsenal Have Entered Race for Schalke Starlet & Bayern Target

Arsenal are interested in 22-year old Schalke 04 star Leon Goretzka, according to Italian journalist Emanuele Giulianelli.

The 22-year old starlet's contract with the German club is set to expire next summer, and he has become a rumoured target for a host of European clubs including Bayern Munich and Arsenal's rivals Tottenham Hotspur thanks to a series of eye-catching performances.

According to Giulianelli, now Arsene Wenger is looking to pick up the spoils.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Speaking to Tribal Football, Giulianelli insisted that rumours linking the Gunners to Barcelona's Rafinha were overblown, and that Goretzka was the true target.

"I can confirm that Leon Goretzka is the real target. The Schalke 04 player is of great interest for Arsene Wenger, but at the present moment the German club don't want him to leave," he said.

"Rafinha, of Barcelona, is only a second choice and Arsenal management are not so convinced about this option."

Leon Goretzka: Only Kevin Kampl (222) has won possession in the midfield third more times than Goretzka (220) in the Bundesliga since Aug 15 pic.twitter.com/wMGiIWwKgt — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) July 27, 2017

The young German scored five goals, to go with five assists in 30 Bundesliga appearances last season, whilst also netting three goals in nine Europa League contests. Through this impressive form, the Schalke star has acquired several suitors.

Among them are Arsenal - as well as Premier League rivals, Liverpool. However, the German club have so far been unwilling to part with the midfielder this summer.

That said, both teams may be set to miss out. Reports have emerged that the midfielder could remain in the Bundesliga, instead heading to champions Bayern Munich.

Leon Goretzka to Bayern is a done deal. The player will join in summer 2018 but won't be made official until January [@honigstein] pic.twitter.com/Sc9Ovf6jVl — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) July 25, 2017

Should Wenger and the Gunners somehow procure Goretzka's services, he would be the second signing from the Gelsenkirchen-based club this summer, with Sead Kolasinac arriving on a free transfer back in June.