Jurgen Klopp Confident Daniel Sturridge Can Make a Major Contribution During Upcoming Season

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes that Daniel Sturridge can make a major contribution to his team this season, so long as he remains injury-free.

The English forward has been plagued by injury since joining the Merseyside outfit back in 2013. However, Klopp has signalled his belief that the 27-year old can make a major contribution for the Reds this season, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Liverpool boss sounded pleased with Sturridge's progress throughout preseason:

"What I can say is that [Sturridge is] here, he's training and this is 100% the best face since we got together. Did you see him train? He is really digging in and giving everything. He's reaching for the next level, a new physical level and that's really good news."

When he has been able to stay on the pitch, Sturridge has impressed.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

In 89 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, the forward has scored 46 goals. This includes a 21-goal effort back in 2013-2014, good for second in the league behind fellow Liverpool star, Luis Suárez. However, the former Chelsea player has also yet to play 30 league games in a single season since coming to Anfield.

Looking ahead to the new season, Klopp was optimistic about the potential impact Sturridge could have on his side - as long as he stays healthy:

"We don't have to talk about what a difference he could make, everybody knows about it. We just need to have it. We need him fit."

Liverpool begin the new Premier League campaign with a trip to Watford, before returning home to host Crystal Palace at Anfield.