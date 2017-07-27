Jurgen Klopp Confident Daniel Sturridge Can Make a Major Contribution During Upcoming Season
Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp believes that Daniel Sturridge can make a major contribution to his team this season, so long as he remains injury-free.
The English forward has been plagued by injury since joining the Merseyside outfit back in 2013. However, Klopp has signalled his belief that the 27-year old can make a major contribution for the Reds this season, per James Pearce of the Liverpool Echo.
Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, the Liverpool boss sounded pleased with Sturridge's progress throughout preseason:
"What I can say is that [Sturridge is] here, he's training and this is 100% the best face since we got together. Did you see him train? He is really digging in and giving everything. He's reaching for the next level, a new physical level and that's really good news."
When he has been able to stay on the pitch, Sturridge has impressed.
In 89 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, the forward has scored 46 goals. This includes a 21-goal effort back in 2013-2014, good for second in the league behind fellow Liverpool star, Luis Suárez. However, the former Chelsea player has also yet to play 30 league games in a single season since coming to Anfield.
Looking ahead to the new season, Klopp was optimistic about the potential impact Sturridge could have on his side - as long as he stays healthy:
"We don't have to talk about what a difference he could make, everybody knows about it. We just need to have it. We need him fit."
Liverpool begin the new Premier League campaign with a trip to Watford, before returning home to host Crystal Palace at Anfield.