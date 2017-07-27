Liverpool Fans Given Renewed Hope of Naby Keita Move Following Leipzig Director's Offensive Comments

Liverpool fans have been given renewed hope of RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita forcing a move to Merseyside this summer, after the German club's sporting director blamed 'a whole village in Guinea' for turning the 22-year-old's head with regards to a move.

In ill-advised comments while speaking at a coaching convention, Rangnick claimed that members of the player's entourage - or the aforementioned Guinean village - were telling his players what to do - a clear reference to Keita's Guinean background.

Naby Keita's agents are currently considering whether to respond to Ralf Rangnick's comments about their client https://t.co/RNBTEwsqoa — Ed Aarons (@ed_aarons) July 26, 2017

“There should be someone who points them into the right direction," he said. "The boys themselves are not the problem here. It is their surroundings. A whole village in Guinea or somebody from their entourage tells the players why they must do something right away. I can’t blame the players.”

Rangnick's comments - misguided at best and outright racist are worst - could well strengthen Keita's case for a move away from Leipzig; a city which, at 582,277 inhabitants, is roughly a third of the size of Conakry - the Guinean city in which Keita was born.





Fans on social media were quick to react to the comments:

Rangnick may have blown it today with his racist comments on Keita's people in Guinea. This could blow up big time — ShibuyaDec (@ShibuyaDec) July 26, 2017

'Keita seems like he's keen on leaving. I know! I'll make a racist comment about his country, now he'll stay!' - Rangnick@RBLeipzig_EN — LFC Supporters Voice (@LFC_TSV) July 27, 2017

Ralf Rangnick's frankly racist comments regarding the Naby Keita saga won't help Leipzig's cause one bit. — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) July 26, 2017

"Boss Naby is this close to putting in a tackle on that racist prick Rangnick!" pic.twitter.com/TB8VyNxsAj — Moby LFC 🍁 (@MobyHaque) July 26, 2017

Leipzig sporting director made a massive PR mistake when he referred to Keita's advising "village in Guinea". This is a bridge burner. — Le Sports Fan (@LeSportsFan1) July 27, 2017

Rangnick attacking Keita's entourage by saying Keita's had his head turned by a 'whole village' in Guinea?



Racist slur, intentional or not. — Ben (@LFC_NEW5) July 26, 2017

The saga, as ever, continues...