Soccer

Liverpool Slap Staggering Price Tag on Philippe Coutinho as a Warning to Barcelona

90Min
an hour ago

Liverpool have named the fee it would take for them to part ways with their best player Philippe Coutinho, and it's absolutely in-keeping with this summer's bonkers transfer market.

There have already been some huge fees shelled out by European clubs - Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for £75m and Alvaro Morata to Chelsea for £70m represent the two biggest purchases by English clubs so far.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

Elsewhere, rumours have been circulating that Paris Saint-Germain are looking at triggering Neymar's staggering release clause of £196m, and Real Madrid are preparing a £160m bid for Monaco star Kylian Mbappe.

Should Neymar make a switch to Ligue 1, it could spell trouble for Liverpool regarding Coutinho - Barcelona have reportedly identified him as the winger's replacement.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As reported by Spanish publication Sport though, the Reds have attempted to fend of the Blaugrana's interest by placing a huge £133m price tag on the Brazilian's head.

Should that figure actually be met, the Anfield club would be making 15 times the £8.5m they paid to sign him from Inter Milan for in 2013 - a huge return on investment.

So far reports have suggested that Barca are only willing to pay £80m, meaning at present they are far away from securing his signature.

A separate report from Sport has alleged that Coutinho would actually be willing to take a pay cut to become a Barcelona player, and recently officials were in England to discuss the move with the playmaker.

