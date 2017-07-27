AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has signed a new four-year deal with the club, keeping him at the Stadio Olimpico until 2021.

The Belgian midfielder had been subject to frequent speculation over his future and was linked to Manchester United and Chelsea at the start of the summer.

However, the 29-year-old has now committed his future to the Giallorossi, ensuring that he will remain at the club and form a key part of new manager Eusebio Di Francesco's plans.

Speaking to the official AS Roma website, Nainggolan said: "I think I have demonstrated that this is what I always wanted, so I’m very happy, especially that the club and I can continue our adventure and move forward together."

BREAKING: Radja Nainggolan signs a new 4 year contract at @OfficialASRoma. Huge news for the club. Their most important summer signing. pic.twitter.com/l2L8noLwl4 — Messi Minutes (@MessiMinutes) July 27, 2017

The Belgian midfielder joined AS Roma in January 2014 - following a €6m move from Cagliari - and has become a club icon following 161 appearances and 27 goals.

Last season was arguably Nainggolan's best in Serie A, scoring 14 goals and being voted as the club's Fans' Player of the Year.

The club's president James Pallotta spoke of his delight regarding their star's new deal: "We're delighted Radja has committed his long-term future - and the most important years of his career - to the club.

"Last season, he was arguably one of the best midfielders in the world and it's no surprise that he was linked with some of the biggest clubs in Europe. But there was never any question of him going elsewhere - he loves Roma and we love having him here."

AS Roma can now focus solely on new additions - under the guidance of new director of football Monchi - and have been heavily linked with a move for Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez.